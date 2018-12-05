Jigawa govt registers 722,000 pupils for school feeding programme – Dep Gov 

The Jigawa state government says 722,000 primary four to primary six pupils will benefit from the schools feeding programme in the state.

Speaking during a sensitisation campaign for stakeholders in Kaugama yesterday, Deputy Governor Ibrahim Hassan said that 7,100 cooks would

be engaged to feed the pupils every school day.

He said the programme will complement the federal government’s feeding

programme which caters for primary one to three pupils.

The deputy governor said the cooks were carefully selected based on merit irrespective of their political party affiliation.

Hassan urged the cooks to show utmost sincerity in their service delivery and ensure that they always prepare the meals in hygienic conditions.

Earlier, the Social Investment Programme Co-ordinator in the state, Bala Chamo, noted that the programme had empowered many women in the

area.

Chamo called on the cooks to reciprocate the empowerment opportunities

given to them by being hardworking and dedicated to duty.

He commended the federal and state governments for sustaining the

programme aimed at improving the academic performance of the pupils.

In his remarks, Kaugama council’s chairman, Ahmed Yahaya-Marke, pledged to cooperate with the federal and state governments for more dividends of democracy in the area.

NAN reports that on November 29, 2017, the federal government launched

its Home-Grown School Feeding Programme with 726,033 primary one to

primary three pupils in Jigawa.

The programme was inaugurated at the Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi Primary

School, Dutse.

