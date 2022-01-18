Jigawa Hisba resolved 4,231 disputes in 2021 – Commission

TheJigawa state Hisbah commandant, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, has said to promote peace among the citizens, the commission had reconciled and settled 4,231 families and many other communal disputes in 2021.

The commandant disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday while presenting the review of 2021 activities conducted by the commission in Dutse.

He said during the period under review the commission had reconciled 3,579 domestic cases that involved couples and 221 that involved parents and their wards.

The commandant further explained that, the commission had managed and settled 71 cases involving farmers and herdsmen, which consequently helped in averting bloody clashes in the affected areas.

According to him, “the cases we handled in the year included 41 disagreements/debts between traders or marketers as well as 319 disputes among neigbours.”

He also maintained that the reconciliation had helped in conflict resolution and peace building among the people.

“However, it saved time and resources for avoiding unnecessary litigations in courts,” he stressed.

Malam Hassan also assured the general public that the commission is always ready to entertain any complaint and broker peace among disputing parties and ensure justice to everyone.