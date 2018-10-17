Jigawa immunises 1.5m children against polio

The Jigawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA) says over 1.5 million children have been immunised against polio in the recently concluded immunisation exercise in the state.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Kabiru Ibrahim, said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

He said the agency received enough oral polio vaccines (OPVs) which led to the successful immunisation of the targeted children against the disease.

Ibrahim also said adequate personnel were engaged to conduct the exercise simultaneously across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The executive secretary commended traditional rulers and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders in the state for their support and cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Mr Ibrahim further expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance by parents.

He said that such cooperation would facilitate quick response in combating the disease and address other emergency situations in the state.

(NAN)

