Jigawa: Journalists barred from inspection of INEC sensitive materials

Journalists were Wednesday barred from inspecting the evacuation of the Sensitive Electoral Materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dutse, Jigawa state capital.

Speaking to journalists outside of the main gate of the CBN, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Lawal Bashar, said the sensitive materials were all moved to the 27 LGAs.

He said based on the instruction given by the CBN, journalists are not allowed to enter and inspect the distribution and the evacuation of the materials which include the result sheets and other auxiliaries.

While commenting on the last presidential and the National Assembly election, he said there was no report of late arrival of the electoral materials anywhere in the state despite the fact that there were reports by the media on how so many polling units started late.

He said all the ad-hoc staff of the commission will move to the LGAs headquarters Friday early morning in order to have some refresher training before moving to their respective areas of assignments.

Also, the National Commissioner in charge of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, said he was in Dutse to witness the distribution of the electoral materials to the LGAs.

