Jigawa LG chairmen to contribute part of salaries to disability fund

Henceforth, each of the 27 Jigawa local government chairmen and their vice are to contribute N5, 000.00 and N2,000.00 respectively from their salaries every month to the Disability Trust Fund.

While each of the LG speakers and secretaries will contribute N1000.00 monthly, councilors as well as supervisory councilors and LGA advisors will contribute N500.00 each directly from their salaries.

This was according to the release signed and made available to reporters in Dutse by the chairman of the Jigawa State Social Protection Platform (JISOP), Comrade Shuaibu Musa Kafingana.

He also explained that the LG chairmen are to work together with the rehabilitation board towards replacement of the beneficiaries of social security scheme for People Living With Disability (PWD) that died, support poor and vulnerable across their LGAs.

The release said the platform partners with all relevant stakeholders, to facilitate and advocate for the scale-up of inclusive social protection across the 27 LGAs and to create awareness on the social protection related programmes and activities in the state.

The platform has among others facilitated awareness creation on disability law and launching of the disability fund, social protection policy, social protection implementation framework.