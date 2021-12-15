Jigawa LG procures sickle cell screening machines for couples

The Yan’kwashi local government of Jigawa state has procured five sickle cell anemia screening machines for screening of couples before marriage engagement to ensure the have healthy babies.

The chairman of the council Muburak Ahmad made this known while addressing news men in his office as part of his celebration of 100 days in office.

He said the machines were distributed to five health facilities in the area namely :Gurjiya. KarkaRNA , RINGIM, Achilasfiya and firji.

The Jigawa state government has enacted a law which makes it compulsory that couples should carry out test or screening for sickle cell anemia and HIV before engaging in marriage.

The chairman stated d further that in order to boost health status of the people of the area , his administration has the treated over 300 people who suffered from different elements at various hospitals in the area.

On the security , the chairman said the council purchased working materials like cutlasses , swords, sticks, bow and arrows touch lights among others and donated to Bulala group, a security outfit in the area. He added that his council settled Fulani and farmers saying that they now enjoy relative peace in the whole local government area.

He said he used his personal and official connection to secure employment for teaming youth at the federal level such as police, immigration, Customs, Civil Defense and Federal Fire Service so as to reduce the level of idleness in the area.

A statement signed by the information officer of the area, Malam Danjuma Sa’adu Kwarare, said in order to boost education sector in the area, the chairman has procured 500 cartons of school chalk and teaching aids such as duster, cleaners, text books executrices books and distributed to primary pupils and teachers.

He added that the council took the responsibility of transportation of boarding secondary and primary schools students to and from school during resumption and vacations.

On the area of water supply, he stated that the local government has repaired hand pump purchased pies, and drilled solar powered water schemes.