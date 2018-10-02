Jigawa monarch sheds tears as community loses 3 to flood

The Sarkin Auyon Hadejia, and district head of Aoyu local government who is the Paramount ruler of Auyo town of Hadejia Emirate, Jigawa, Alhaji Alhaji Umar Baffa shed tears when three members of his community lost their lives and property worth N3.5billion were destroyed in the recent flood that took place in his domain. Baffa cried openly yesterday while speaking to his subjects who converged in his Palace yesterday.

“Three of my people died and properties worth N3.5billion were lost in the flood that submerged the town with some villages in my domain.

This is an act of God.

“I am with my people and for about two days, we saw water overflowing from the Hadejia Jama’are RiverBasin to Auyo.

Before we could do anything, the water submerged the town and the neigbouring villages.

The Villages affected are: Jura, Rapeji, Uza, Gamakwai, Zabaro, Ayama among others.

“In the process, three people got missing; we immediately put a search team, to look for the people, the team found the people dead because they were drowned by flood.” he stated.

“Many houses, farmlands, animals and other properties were destroyed during the flooding.” A farmer cum Business man, Alhaji Isa Auyo lost about 10 trailers of assorted fertilizers, NPK/Urea brands and other valuables to the flood.

“You can see the whole town is submerged, all my people have deserted the town, and they were taking refuge in various Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) camps across the state,” Isa pointed out “I am really worried about the plight of my people.

I am therefore appealing to government and internal donor agencies to rescue us from this catastrophe.” “We thanked Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar who sent his Deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan who came and commiserated with us and assessed the damages done to us as a result of the flooding.” “The state government brought a palliative measures to our people which include feeding, medication prevention against the spread of communicable diseases like measles, cholera,k tuberculosis among others.

