Jigawa NGO donates N50m equipment, instruments to health centers

The chief of Party Inspiring Project, Dr. Adamu Isah, said Monday that 33 primary and secondary healthcare facilities in Kiyawa local government area of Jigawa state received donation of medical equipment and instruments worth N50 Million from Save the Children International and GSK.

He stated that the support was aimed at bridging the existing gap of basic health equipments identified in the 33 health centers, such as infection, prevention and control equipment as well as nutrition among others.

The distribution of the items across all the 33 primary health care in Kiyawa local government was done at the premises of the organisation in Dutse with the aim of fighting pneumonia and other child killer diseases.

Dr Isah said, “These medical equipment that include medical instructions, testing kits, hand gloves, refrigerators, coolers, bags of rice and other nutritional items such as milk powder are donated to these health centers as a rescue mission to the patients.”

He stated further that before the donation of the items, investigation has been carried out in the health centres across Kiyawa LGA which revealed the areas of need and gaps where these items are needed most to fight pneumonia.

Jigawa government has also blamed other development partners operating in the state for their inaction in the fight against pneumonia and other child killer diseases.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, stated this while receiving donation of basic hospital equipment and instruments to primary and secondary health facilities in Jigawa state, supported by Save the Children International and GSK.

He said for many years Jigawa government had been working with donors and development partners in order to improve the healthcare quality of its citizens forgetting pneumonia which is the major killer of the under five children.

“We all know pneumonia is one of the major causes of children mortality, but unfortunately all the development partners and donors forgot about it, they only concentrate on malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis and malnutrition, forgetting the monster, pneumonia.”