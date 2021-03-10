Jigawa partners NITDA, rewards 10 best maths teachers with laptop computers



Jigawa state Commissioner for Education, Honourable Lawan Yunusa Danzomo, has presented 10 Laptop computers to the 10 best mathematics teachers from the state.

The commissioner said the gesture was initiated by the Youth Coalition for Development (YCD) and supported by Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar to improve education in the state.



Danzomo who stated this yesterday at Ahmadu Bello Hall, venue of the ocasaion stressed that “Government is highly committed in the area of training and re- training of teachers in the state”.

“This ministry is very proud of YCD because of its concern in issues that pertaining the development of education in the state”.

Also speaking, the National President of Youth Coalition for Development (YCD), Comrade Aminu Aminu explained that the aim of this initiative is for the progressive movement, youth empowerment through agriculture and advancement of youth in the country.



Comrade Aminu Aminu further highlighted that “250 teachers were trained in English language followed by another 250 mathematics teachers trained across the Three senatorial zones of the state”.



He further reiterated that “these computers donated to 10 mathematics teachers were provided by DG International Institute for Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi as a sign of his patriotism to the state and his keen interest to the development of education in the state”.

