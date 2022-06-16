Jigawa pays N40bn terminal benefits in 7 years – Official 

Consequent upon public servants retiring from the active service while some died, the Jigawa state government in its magnanimity has paid N39. 9i8,156.00.085.89 as a terminal and death benefits from 29,MAY, 2015 to March ,2022, the Executive Secretary of the Contributory Pension Scheme Board, Alhaji kaimulu Aliyu Musa, has said.

Speaking in Dutse Wednesday, he said since the board was established in 2007 it was up to date in payment of retirement benefits and monthly pension.

Alhaji Musa stated further that at present, the total of 130,12 persons were on the pay roll of the Jigawa state government, adding that no single month has passed without monthly pension of gratuities paid.

The executive secretary said no fewer than 20 states of the federation have to come to his board to copy the system and concept of payment of terminal benefits.

He stated further that as at June, 2022, his board paid the sum of N473, 4

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

