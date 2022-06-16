Jigawa pays N40bn terminal benefits in 7 years – Official 

Consequent upon public servants retiring from the active service  while some died, the Jigawa state government in  its magnanimity has paid N39. 9i8,156.00.085.89 as a terminal  and death benefits  from 29,MAY, 2015 to March ,2022, the Executive  Secretary of the Contributory Pension Scheme Board,  Alhaji kaimulu Aliyu Musa, has said.

Speaking in Dutse    Wednesday, he  said since the board was established in  2007 it was up to date in payment of retirement benefits and monthly pension.

Alhaji Musa stated further that at present, the total of 130,12 persons were on the pay roll of the Jigawa state government, adding that no single month has passed   without monthly pension of gratuities paid.

The executive  secretary said no fewer than 20 states of the federation have to come to his board  to copy the system and concept of payment of terminal benefits.

