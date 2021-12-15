Jigawa pays N498,467m to retirees

Jigawa state and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme has paid over N498,467 to about 219 retirees.

The board has also paid the families of deceased civil servants who died in active service.

Briefing newsmen in his office during the disbursement of the money to the beneficiaries, the executive secretary of the scheme, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa, said the exercise was being carried out at every end of the month with a view to servicing the society.

He said, “Out of the total amount, about N201,232,621.09 was paid to 55 state retirees and the sum of N46,025,490.85 to 30 local government pensioners, while the sum of N175, 055,738.72 million was distributed to 78 beneficiaries from the Local Education Authorities across the state.”

He said the board paid over N14,448,249.44 million as death benefit to 6 beneficiaries at state level, N24.246,726.00 million to 19 local government council beneficiaries and N18,501,110.00 million to 8 Local Education Authorities beneficiaries while N 18,393,545.00 was paid to 19 beneficiaries as death Pension balance.

He commended Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, for his tremendous support for the scheme that made the state the best in the country.

