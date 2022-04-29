Jigawa pays N79, 365m 181 law students’ registration fees

The Jigawa state government Thursday said it has paid the sum of N79, 365 million as law school registration fees for its 181 indigents studying at various law schools of the country as a morale booster.

The acting executive secretary of the jigawa state scholarship, Alhaji Saidu Magaji, stated this while interacting with newsmen in his office Wednesday.

He said under bursary awards, the board has also paid them the sum of N3, 6, 20,000 million as their normal allowances.

H e stated further that the state government considered the present scenario where the World turn to a global village and sponsored students to the state institute of information technology which was affiliate to that of Singapore and paid for their examination fees for first ,second and third terms.

He stated that government was very much concerned with the scarcity of women home economics teachers in the state and sponsored many women to study the course at the Hussein Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure. They were sponsored under the Female Teacher Development Programme at the Fderal College of Education, Bichi.

The acting executive secretary stated further that from May 2015 , to In December 2021, the state government paid a total of #713, 4007 million out of N714, 257,200 million earmarked for payment of scholarship for internal students,” he said.

