Jigawa pays N9.403bn to retirees for 2021

The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board paid N9.403 billion as entitlements to 12,627 beneficiaries in 2021.

“From January to December, we paid a total of N9.4 billion to 12,627 beneficiaries. This means we do not owe any retirees as far as 2021 is concerned.

“We are up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, its Executive Secretary, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, told newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

He explained that the money was paid as retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balance, and monthly pensions to 2021 retirees.

Aliyu explained that the payments covered retirees of state, local governments and Local Education Authorities.

The board and the state government would continue to ensure the welfare of workers for better service delivery and well-being of retirees after service,’’ he assured.

The amount included N484 million paid on Wednesday to 209 workers who retired in December 2021.

It also included death benefits, death pension balances and refund of 8 per cent monthly contributions by the workers.