Jigawa PDP gov’ship candidate congratulates OKowa

The Jigawa state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido (Santuraki), has congratulated the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi OKowa, on his emergence as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

Santuraki made this known when he joined party faithful and supporters in congratulating OKowa after he was announced to pair the Atiku’s 2023 presidential ticket.

“The choice of Mr. OKowa as Atiku’s running mate is of great advantage to the PDP in the 2023 general elections and beyond. As a thoroughbred politician, his wealth of experience is of immeasurable value to the party,” he said.

Santuraki urged Nigerians and all party supporters to rally round the PDP in 2023 to get “Nigeria out of its present woebegone.”

