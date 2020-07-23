Jigawa pension board settles N27.9bn benefits in 5 years

Jigawa state and local government contributory pension board has spent a whopping N27.9billion on 10,487 beneficiary pensioners from May 2015 to date.

Executive Secretary of the board, Hashim Ahmad Fagam disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the Pension House in Dutse, explaining that the payments were categorised into three units; state, local government and local education authority (LEA).

He added that 4,964 workers retired from active service and were paid a total of over N8.4bn while death benefits to 1,475 workers stood at over N2.8bn.

Fagam explained that the sum of over N332.2million was paid to 534 beneficiaries as death pension balance refund while refund of 8 percent contribution was paid to 78 people from the three units, totalling N14.9m.

He explained that the board at present has N19bn worth of assets being managed by the Pension Administrators Fund, noting that the board has employed the services of 10 Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) led by Premium Pension Fund.

He commended the state governor, Muhammed Badaru for his support and understanding, saying he has excelled in the payment of terminal benefits and other entitlements to workers without delay.