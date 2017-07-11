Jigawa police nab man for defiling 4 minors

By Muhammad Aliyu Dutse

Th e police in Jigawa state have nabbed a 40 year-old-man for allegedly defi ling four minors in Kangire Village of Brinin Kudu local government area of Jigawa state. Investigation conducted by Blueprint in the area revealed that the man lured the girls, who are aged between 9 and four years, to a football viewing centre where he gives them sweets and allows them watch fi lms free of charge. He was said to subsequently take the girls to his personal room where he takes advantage of the girls. Th ree out of the victims were found to be from the same family while the fourth is said to be from

the same hamlet as the others. It was reliably gathered that the suspect has been committing the crime for a long period but his victims were reluctant to report the matter for fear of stigmatisation. Luck, however, ran out on him as the victim’s parents summoned the courage to report the matter to police so as to serve as a deterrent to others. Speaking on the matter, Commissioner for Women Aff airs, Hajiya Ladi Ibrahim Dansure, assured that legal action must be taken against the suspect, stating that he would face the full-weight of the law. “Certainly, we well take serious legal actions against people with evil minds with a view to protect the right of our young ones, because if we allow this dirty act to continue to thrive, surely God will hold us responsible and face his wrath,’’ Dansure stated. She explained that the suspect had already been charged to court and was remanded in prison custody while the trial continued.