Jigawa police to investigate electrocution of 3-year-old boy

Jigawa state police command is to investigate the circumstances that led to the electrocution of a two-year-old boy, Yahaya Salihu, by a naked wire belonging to Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

The father of the boy, Yahaya Dutse, had accused the company of negligence which led to the electrocution and untimely death of his son.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday in Dutse, the father stated that the incident occurred immediately after a downpour in the metropolis, which brought down the naked wire.

He said immediately after the rain, he called the company and told them about the incident thrice but they failed to come. As he was working in his shop, the three- year- old boy touched the naked wire and was electrocuted.

He stated further that: “The rain was in the night and in the morning, we reported. When the boy was electrocuted we took his remains to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. We then reported to the police who went to the hospital to see the corpse.”

“To my surprise, when we returned after the burial, the naked wire was still lying in front of my shop in my house. Later, they came to cut it off.”

The father added that, “Even though the case was reported to the police, I was prevailed upon to drop the case because they said a poor person cannot get justice.”