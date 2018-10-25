Jigawa procures N110. 98m improved seeds for flood victims

Jigawa state government says it has improved varieties of seeds at
the cost of N110,975,000 for farmers affected by flood disaster for
dry season farming.
General Manager of Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company, Alhaji
Muhammad Lana, disclosed this during a parley with newsmen in Dutse
yesterday.
Lana said that the seeds included maze, cowpea, tomatoes, water melon,
agro chemical and insecticides among others, explaining that the items
were purchased through JASCO for distribution to farmers in view of
the losses they suffered in the recent flooding that ravaged about 11
local government areas of the state.
The MD said that the state government regretted what happened to the
farmers because many the farms were submerged with the farmers losing
everything they planted.
Lana explained that there was the need for government to intervene to
avail the farmers with varieties of seeds that mature on time for
distribution.
He said that the wisdom was to enable farmers go back to farm and be
engaged in dry season farming to complement their losses.
The managing director said the farmers appreciated the effort of the
state government under the Governor Muhammad Badaru administration,
whose cardinal objective is agriculture, for the kind gesture to
relieve the farmers of their pain and agony.
