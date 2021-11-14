Jigawa provides free medical services to less privileged

Jigawa state government has concluded plans to provide free healthcares services to the less privileged including under five children, pregnant mothers, accident victims as well as the vulnerable in the society.

Addressing newsmen on the partnership with Save the Children International, the acting Commissioner and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Salisu Mua’azu, said Jigawa state government would provide such services to assist the less privileged in the society.

He further said that the state was the first to establish state Healthcare Management Agency (HMA) to compliment government’s effort in tackling health matters across the 27 LGAs.

He said Jigawa state government has shown its appreciation to the INPIRING Project of Save the Children International and GSK for the provision of healthcare services to many health centres, including hospital equipment and training of health personnel on drugs and oxygen administration.

He added that:”We commenced basic healthcare programme in all the 279 facilities in the state where

vulnerable people are being enrolled. This made it possible for many people to access healthcare services in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We are appreciative of SCI for providing healthcare services to many health facilities where General Hospitals benefitted and for training our personnel on drugs and consumables, all in an effort to curb the menace of pneumonia. In doing that, we are improving the basic healthcare system.”