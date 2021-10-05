Jigawa requires over 9,000 teachers – NUT chairman

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Jigawa state chapter, Comrade Abdulkadiri Inusa has said over 9,000 teachers are needed to manage hundreds of schools across the state.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Dutse, the chairman explained that there were few schools that presently being managed by just either one or two teachers.

According to him, even though the state government has employed 1,950 teachers, the number is grossly inadequate, considering the number of schools that lack teachers across the state.

“There are schools with over 200 to 300 pupils that are managed by just two teachers. And because of the school feeding programme, there are many pupils in the schools with few teachers,” he explained.

He said many teachers had retired over the years, either because of their retirement age or years of service but were yet to be replaced up to date either due to the state of the economy or government policy.

He, therefore, commended the state government for renovating many schools across the state while pleading for more teachers to be recruited to manage the schools.