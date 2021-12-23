Jigawa to introduce technology for town planning

The Jigawa state government has disclosed plans to develop its rural and urban centres as well as the five emirate councils through the use of technology.

The state government said it has also allocated over 640,000 hectares of land for the development of industries that could bring about more job opportunities as well as boost the economy of the populace among others.

Speaking at the weekly media engagement forum organised by the state Correspondents’ Chapel, the Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Sagir Ahmed, said vast land has also given for the new higher institutions allocated by federal government.

According to him, 474,000 hectares of land has been provided by the state government for the building of housing estate, pointing out that the housing estate is meant to provide accommodation for more people in the state.

The commissioner said, food security is one of the issues that have made Jigawa to remain peaceful among the states in the federation.

He said, presently, 23,154 square km land and over two million hectares of land have been titled under the land management, and were available for use. 110,000 hectares of land has been allocated as forest reserve, while 220,000 is for grazing reserve.

