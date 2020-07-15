Jigawa to produce 6,600 bags of fertilizers daily – Manager

Farmers in Jigawa state will no longer groan for chemical fertilisers as a private firm, Mallam Alu Agro Allied Company Birnin Kudu is rearing to start production of 6,600 bags of fertilizers daily.

Manager of the company, Mansur Da’s Aliyu said the fertilizer blending plant has been established with a view to reducing the shortages of the commodity in the entire country.

Speaking to reporters about the gains and challenges of the company, the manager said the new firm has a dairy section, chemical fertilizer blending plant, green house as well as fishery section.

He further stated that when the production starts in full capacity, 6,600 bags of fertilizer could be produced daily.

“This can automatically bring down the skyrocketing prices of the commodity,” he said.

He said the greenhouse will be producing thousands of tomatoes that will be harvested on weekly bases nonstop for eight months.

He said on the other side, the diary section of the firm has cows and goats that are of foreign breed and local breed combined to produce cross-breeding.

Also, the fishery section of the company has more than 100,000 fingerlings that had already been planted into two ponds ready for harvest.