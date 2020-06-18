Jigawa won’t reduce N450m child malnutrition budget – Official

Notwithstanding the expected review of the 2020 appropriation bill due to COVID-19 pandemic, the fund allocated to nutrition for pregnant and breastfeeding women will remain untouched.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Jigawa state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Muhammad Alhassan Marke, when the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) as well as Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) visited the state.

According to him, the state government retained the budget because of the impact it is likely to make on the people.

While speaking, leader of the CSO, Comrade Mushba’u Basirka, urged the state government to release the fund to save the lives of thousands of pregnant women and new born babies from the risk of malnutrition in the state.

Comrade Bashirka who spoke on behalf of other CSOs, urged the state government to address nutrition policies in the state.