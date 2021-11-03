Jigawa: Zakkat c’ttee distributes N10m, food to 1,600 needy

The Kazaure Emirate Zakkat Committee has distributed cash and food stuff worth about N10million to about 1,600 needy across the nine districts of the emirate in Jigawa state.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the committee through a press statement signed and distributed to newsmen by Gambo Garba Aujara, spokesman of Kazaure palace.

Chairman of the committee, Bala Muhammad Kazaure, said thye sum of N5million was disbursed to 1,265 poor as the Islamic tax with a view to minimising the high level of poverty being experienced by the people.

H added that the committee would distribute the Zakkat at the Kazaure General Hospital in Kazaure city.

I n his remarks, Alhaji Jamilu Umaru who spoke on behalf of the recipients reiterated the emirate council’s commitment towards assisting the people in order to alleviate their suffering and boost Islamic fath in the area.

I a related development, the committee has said it has distributed food stuff worth about N4.5million to 1,331 as zakkat Islamic tax at Giwwa and Dandi districts of the emirate.

Alhaji Bala Kazaure stated this during the distribution ceremony in Dandi, noting that the committee also distributed the sum of N110 .000 cash to the poor during the exercise at Giwwa district.

He disclosed further that the committee has concluded all arrangements for the distribution of Zakkat for this year across the nine districts of the emirate and commended farmers and other well to do for their commitment towards giving out to the poor in the areas.

