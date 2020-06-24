Jigawa’ll deal with trouble makers – deputy speaker

Irked by the recent killing of four farmers by suspected Fulani herders at Guri local government area of Jigawa state, the deputy speaker  in the House of Assembly, Suleiman Musa Kadiram, said the  state government will deal decisively with anybody fomenting trouble in the state.

 The deputy speaker sounded the warning Tuesday when he paid  a condolence visit to  the people of Adiyani village in Guri local government area  over the killing of four people by suspected Fulani herders.

Adiyani said: “Gone are the days when miscreants took laws into their hands by killing innocent citizens and went score free. The state has pledged  to use all its powers to track down the killers and make them   face the full wrath of the law.

The lawmaker representing Guri local government in the state House of Assembly warned migrants and resident Fulani cattle breeders as well as farmers to desist from destroying the farm produce of farmers in the state.  

He stated further that the government will not fold its arms and relent in its efforts to checkmate those taking law into their hands and cause disharmony in the state.

 The deputy speaker condoled with the bereaved families of the deceased and sympathised with families of those injured during the fracas between herders and farmers.  He described the people of Guri local government as law-abiding citizens.

