Jikada Labarin Nupe hails Etsu Nupe

The Jikadan Labarin Nupe, Mohammed Baba-Busu, has described the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden in Bida Emirate, Niger and Nigeria in general.

Baba-Busu, who is an Assistant Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and its Bureau Chief, Lafia, Nasarawa state, said this in a message on Saturday to felicitate with the Etsu Nupe on his 70th birthday and 19th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Baba-Busu said, “We are living witnesses that since the Etsu Nupe ascended the throne of his forefathers, he has become a huge blessing.

”He always wipes off the tears of the poor and the downtrodden, both within and outside his domain.

“At his palace and anywhere the royal father visits for a short stay, one sees the deluge of people seeking his attention over one challenge or the other.”

The NAN senior editor noted that the ”philanthropic royal father” always attends to the people to the best of his ability and within the limited resources at his disposal.

“This act of benevolence inherent in the traditional ruler is indeed a rare gift to very few mortals by Almighty Allah.

“This has endeared him to the people of his domain as the monarch’ss benevolence clearly depicts the unblemished sense of humanity in him.

“This explains the excitements and high spirits in the entire Nupe Kingdom as Abubakar and his subjects celebrate his 70th birthday and 19th year on the throne,” he said.

Baba-Busu stated that Nupe Kingdom has witnessed remarkable accomplishments leading to unprecedented development of the Nupe race, Bida Emirate, Niger dtate and Nigeria in general.

“”He has shown immense quality of leadership in his 19-year reign. This has brought so much glory, attention and recognition through viable initiatives, creativity and credible leadership.

“Honestly, his open door policy has brought Nupe people all over the world to feel a sense of belonging as his royal highness continues to promote peace, unity and progress among them,” he added.

According to the Jikada Labarin Nupe, ”Etsu Nupe is a rare gift to humanity and this is manifest in the way and manner he touches the lives of the less-privileged positively.”

Baba-Busu prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant Etsu Nupe good health and more wisdom as he continues to deliver efficient and rewarding leadership to the people of Nupe Kingdom.

“Once more, our dear humble, pious and patriotic royal father, congratulations on the throne of your forebears and happy birthday.

”This is even as I wish you longer reign, perfect health, happiness and Allah’s abundant blessings, including the wisdom to do more for humanity.”

It will be recalled that the 13th Etsu Nupe succeeded the late Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Umaru Sanda-Ndayako, on September 11, 2003.

He was born on September 12, 1952, in Bida, Niger state and hails from one of the ruling houses of Bida Emirate, Etsu Usman Zaki house.

