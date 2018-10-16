Jiya emerges APGA council party candidate

Hon. Usman Jiya has emerged winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the 2019, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chairmanship elections.

The primary election was conducted inKwali through consensus by delegates.

Councillorship candidates across the 10 wards of the councils also emerged.

Following the a yes votes called by the FCT APGA state secretary, Chief Stanley Agwara, all the delegates from the 10 wards of the council area affirmed Hon. Usman Jiya and 10 other councillorship candidates to fly the party’s flag in the 2019, FCT area Council’s chairmanship and councillorship elections.

Chief Stanley Agwara assured the electorates that with their support, APGA will coast to victory in 2019 general election.

He said INEC has given APGA FCT up till 14th September to 27th October to conduct their area Council chairmanship and councillorship primaries.

Usman Jiya promised to bring infrastructural development as well as create 1000 jobs for the people in the area.

He said if elected, he will not only guarantee peace, unity and security of life and property but also guarantee human development and pursue the greatest good of all.

The chairmanship hopeful described the primary election as peaceful, credible, free and fair and thanked party members and supporters for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the primaries.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.