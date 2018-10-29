JNI cautions politicians against arming thugs

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday cautioned politicians

against unguarded utterances following crisis in some parts of the

country. It also called on politicians to stop arming thugs to

escalate the situation.

The Secretary General of JNI, Khalid Aliyu, said in a press statement

issued in Kaduna that there were indications of political interest in

recent civil disorders in parts of the country.

He condemned recent crisis in parts of Adamawa and Kaduna states,

noting that the problems were allowed to fester by the failure of

government to properly punish the perpetrators.

“Government on the other hand, particularly the judiciary should

dispense justice promptly and appropriately, as there are cries over

the delay tactics within the system, which has given impetus to the

recurring communal crisis in Nigeria,” he said.

Aliyu noted that the recurring crisis in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna state,

has claimed many lives with very little done by government to bring

those responsible to book.

The JNI scribe expressed regret that “human lives do not matter to

many of us in Nigeria.

“At will, people just take up arms to maim, kill and sometimes

slaughter fellow human beings without any sober reflection. Yet,

government often looks the other way on the alleged culprits.

“Something must be wrong with our psyche.”

Aliyu urged government to provide permanent security to protect

motorists on major interstate highways who are being waylaid and

killed in some identified communities whenever a crisis erupts.

