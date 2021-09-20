JNI demands apology from Plateau assembly over ‘disrespect’ for Sultan

The leadership of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), is seeking for apology from the Plateau state House of Assembly, over what it described as, “disrespect to its President-General,” Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The Plateau state chapter of the JNI in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Malam Sani Mudi, made the demand Sunday in Jos.

The House of Assembly Thursday, during a press conference, while appreciating the co-chairmen of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), for their visit to facilitate peace in Plateau, addressed the duo as, “Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle (SUPO Ayokunle) CAN President, Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar Sultan of Sokoto and President Supreme Council for Islamic in Nigeria.” The statement did not go down well with the JNI.

It said the manner in which the House chairman on Information, Mr Dasun Philip, during a press conference, on 16th September 2021″contemptuously,” mentioned the name of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, and President-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, without regard to the exalted positions he occupies in the country.

“We view this attitude of the House committee on information as a deliberate act to belittle the revered and exalted offices and position of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, with a view to not only look down on Muslims in the state , but to provoke us as well.

“We therefore call on the Plateau state House of Assembly to immediately correct this act of disrespect by its committee on information and apologise to all the Muslims in the state forthwith,” it said.

