Job creation: NDE trains 540 Zamfara youth on ESPW programme

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Zamfara state branch, has trained 540 youth for Extended Special Public Works (ESPW), on Advanced Businesses aimed at creating employment opportunity in the state.

In his keynote address at the flag off of the training held at Talata Mafara local government, the director general of the NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo Sa’id, described the program as one of the four core programmes of the NDE.

He added that the program was designed to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country and harness the potentials of unemployed persons through engagement in labour intensive services.

The DG who was represented by Nuruddeen Ajanah noted that, the Advanced Business Training will expose the participants to opportunities towards improved employment after the project life of the ESPW.

Meanwhile, Zamfara state coordinator of the NDE, Malam Abdullahi Yakubu said the ABT was designed by the NDE to ensure that the ESPW beneficiaries advanced their business as they were earlier trained on Basic Business by using their monthly emolument to start a business.

The coordinator who was represented by the head of Finance and Account of the directorate, Aliyu Mustapha Gonori, tasked the participants to use the opportunity appropriately in order for them to benefit from the vast potentials in business.

Participants of the ABT were drawn from each of the 14 local government areas of the state through selection of 180 persons from each of the 3 senatorial zones and their respective headquarters.

Some of the participants who spoke to journalists commended the federal government for the ESPW programme and the business

training which they described as motivator to become self-employed.