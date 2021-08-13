Joda: An iroko has fallen – Atiku

The Preaidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says Adamawa and Nigeria has lost a colossus, Alhaji Ahmed Joda.

In a statement, Friday, Atiku said “today, our beautiful Adamawa State has lost a colossus. Indeed, an iroko tree has fallen in Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria.

He added that ” the news of the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda, CFR comes with some kind of a jolt even though he lived to a prime old age.

The statement partly read “he belonged to the first generation of Adamawa indigenes who put our state and the North in the map of modern Nigeria.

“His stature as an accomplished administrator was towering and colourful. He was a shining star in the galaxy of Nigeria’s public servants.

“Ahmed Joda, with a few of his peers, wrote the rule book of Nigeria’s civil service and his footprints will remain indelible.

“As we mourn this great Nigerian with immense contribution to growth of our country, we pray that the Almighty Allah accepts his soul and provide3 his family with fortitude to bear the loss of a forthright and iconic patriarch”.