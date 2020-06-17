JOHESU threatens strike over discriminatory hazard allowances

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has said members can no longer wait for post-COVID-19 pandemic for their allowances to be paid.

The workers in a letter addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, dated June 15, 2020, said their decision was hinged on the recently released N48 billion for National Association of Residence Doctors(NARD), an action that classified JOHESU members as second class citizens.

Jointly signed by the chairman and acting secretary of the group, Comrades Biobelemoye Josiah and Matthew Ajorutu, the letter stated that the plea for understanding due to paucity of funds could no longer be accepted by the members.

JOHESU also alleged that National Abovirus Vector and Research Centres (NACRC), Enugu, National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Vom, Plateau state, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centres in Saye, Zaria, NOFIC, Katsina, and health clinics in universities were not captured for payment special COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance.

According to a letter, which was also copied to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Minister of Health, JOHESU called for the immediate implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) dated 21st April 2020.

The MoU stated that “the federal government agrees to shelve the payment of the existing hazard allowance of 5,000.00 being paid across the board to health workers. In its place, a Special COVID-19 Hazard and Inducement Allowance of 50% of the consolidated basic salary is to be paid to all health workers in all federal government Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres and her designated COVID-19 centres and primary healthcare centres to last for the first three months in the first instance.”

“40% of consolidated basic salary would be paid as special COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance to healthcare workers at special non-public hospitals and clinics in the federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for the same three months period.

“20% of the consolidated basic salary will be paid as special risk allowance additionally on the special COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance to all health workers directly managing COVID-19 19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, isolation and treatment centres,” among others.

“Arising from the foregoing, the issues put on hold until post-COVID-19 pandemic is neither tenable nor sellable to our restive members in the face of glaring discrimination by the Federal Ministry of Health, which always plead with JOHESU for understanding due to paucity of funds,” it stated.