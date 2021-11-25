Join forces to tackle abuse of crystal meth, Reps tell NDLEA, NOA

The House of Representatives has urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to join forces and clamp down on the use and abuse of crystal meth, also known in the South East part of the country as Mkpuru Mmiri

This followed concerns over abusive use of the drug by youths, especially in the South-East region of Nigeria with its resultant effects, forcing the House to also direct relevant agencies to go after manufacturers of the illicit drug, as well as expanding the capacity of NDLEA to deal with the use of dangerous drugs in the country.

Its Committee on Drugs and Narcotics has been further mandated to ensure compliance with the resolution.

This fallout of a motion presented under matters of urgent public importance on Thursday, by Hon. Henry Nwawuba, who noted that the perversive use and addiction to crystal meth by many youths of Nigeria particularly in south east portended a great danger to users’ health and national development.

According to the lawmaker from Imo State, many homes in the south eastern Nigeria are presently battling with their children of youthful age on the addictive use of Mpuru Mmiri, adding that over 75 percent of the youth population in the area are using drugs negatively.

“The drug was developed in Japan in 1949 after the second world war, but later was abandoned after the war. Mexican drug manufacturers had taken over the production of the drug to exapand their grip of this all important sector in a bid to make gain and to stall national progress”, the lawmaker recalled.

Speaking in support, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon.Toby Okechukwu said there has to be a marshal plan by government on the use of dangerous drugs by both youths and adults in the country, adding that any drug that has the capacity to alter the composition of a human body is dangerous to health.

Also in his submissions, Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon.Abudlrazak Namdas said the NDLEA alone cannot solve this problem, asking that the fight should involve other relevant government agencies.

Related

No tags for this post.