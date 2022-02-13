Join me and make AMAC great, chairman-elect tells opponents, laments death of voters in Orozo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmanship election in the FCT Area Council election, Hon. Christopher Zakka, has expressed sadness over the death of two voters at Orozo ward during the election on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters shortly after he was declared winner of the election by the Returning Officer, Professor Sani Saka of the University of Abuja, Zakka, who polled 19,302 votes to defeat his opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Murtala Karshi, who polled 13,240 votes, said that he will carry everyone along for the development of AMAC.

He said: “I am happy that I won the election. I know that there is so much expected of me and I pray to God to give me the wisdom to lead my people. As you all know, people came out en mass to express themselves through the ballot box. So, I pray to carry everyone along. I am grateful to the people for the massive support. It is not easy for people to leave everything they are doing to come and vote. People came out since 6am and stayed till 8pm just to vote for me.

“Election is not a do or die affair. From the morning, I was happy yesterday. But from 6pm, I was unhappy because we lost two people at Orozo. Elections don’t have to go that way. Power comes from God. You don’t look for power by killing human beings or by importing thugs. People should be allowed to vote for candidates of their choice.

“To the security agents, wherever you are posted, do your work diligently. Where were they when voters were being killed at Orozo? Where were they when thugs came and carted away our ballot boxes? I was not happy. However, I thank FCT residents for being patient. They came out in their numbers and voted for PDP.

“To my opponents- I call them my friends- I will forever love them because I have been together with them. I am not that type that will just forget. I will surely carry everyone along. So, I am pleading with them to come forward with whatever policy they have so that we can marry them and make sure that AMAC is great.”