Join the fight against spread of COVID-19, Anambra monarch tells women



The Traditional Prime Minister of Obosi, Idemili North LGA, Anambra state, Chief Austin Anibogwu, has appealed for women support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Anibogwu, who made the call at the presentation of COVID-19 palliatives to women born in Mmakwu village Obosi who are married to other parts of the community and beyond, observed that women were great mobilisers, whose efforts would never be waved out.



“I want you to pass the message in your age grade meeting, women meeting, church meeting, in all the markets in Obosi. Obosi is not doing well in keeping the rules, let us all join hands to talk to the people , who do not believe in the scourge,” he stated.



Anibogwu, represented at the occasion by Mrs Osita Anadi, also implored people to obey coronavirus protocols, as according to him, the pandemic should not be doubted.

Speaking on behalf of recipients, Mrs Gladys Okanueme, lamented that the virus had denied the women numerous opportunities, and begged for it to be faced squarely for normal life to return.

“ We do not go to marriage, house warming, child naming and burial ceremonies as part of activities that keep us busy in the village. we are hiding in our homes, this is not good at all for us, it will kill us more so we must join in the fight,” she lamented.

Responding, the Vice President of the group, Mrs Joy Chigbo, assured their readiness to partner the government in disseminating the COVID-19 information to people.