Jonathan, Atiku mourn Ernest Shonekan – Jonathan

Former President Dr, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the news of the passing on of former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Shonekan was appointed Head of Interim National Government on August 26, 1993, when military ruler, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, stepped aside, following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Jonathan in a condolence message to his family and the government of Ogun state, Tuesday, described him as “an elder statesman, well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose.”

“Before he assumed office as the head of the Interim National Government in 1993, Chief Shonekan had become a boardroom guru, having established himself as a foremost industrialist and one of the leaders of the business world.”

On his part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also acknowledged that Shonekan’s reign was interim, but his contributions enduring.

The Waziri Adamawa in a statement, Tuesday, explained that it was with a sad heart that he received the news of the death of the former Head of State and Chairman of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Earnest Shonekan.

“My grief is not predicated not just on the demise of the elder statesman, because he died at a prime age.

“However, his exit at a time when the country would need his skills and global connections in finding solutions to many of our intractable challenges is quite saddening,” he said.

In a related development, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu also condoled with the federal government, the government of Ogun state and the family of corporate giant, Chief Ernest Shonekan, over his death.

Ayu in a statement, Tuesday, described the late Shonekan as “a detribalised Nigerian and elder statesman who gave Nigeria his best.”

According to Ayu, “His death is a sunset on an illustrious career that straddled both the corporate sector and the public service.

“We are consoled that he lived a fulfilled life, and that his legacy of public service will outlive him.”