Jonathan, Atiku, Saraki to attend Ashiru’s campaign flag off in Kaduna

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, PDP Presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, and Senate President Bukola Saraki, are expected to attend the governorship campaign flag off of Isah Ashiru of Kaduna state.



This was disclosed yesterday by the senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi, who also said the party had named 94-man campaign committee.

He also said former PDP National Organising Secretary, Abubakar Mustapha, will chairman of the committee, while Mr Mark Jacob will be the secretary of the campaign council.

Hunkuyi noted that the chairman of the council is able and capable of handling the task, saying, “he is in no doubt that the chairman and his committee members can deliver.

“We must be individually and collectively sacrifice to ensure that PDP succeed in the upcoming elections”, he said.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the gubernatorial flagbearer, Isa Ashiru was very optimistic about the capacity of the committee.

“It is a promise that I will run all inclusive government and delivered on my campaign promises if elected,” he said.

Although, our reporter who was at the event reports that no date has been scheduled for the flag-off.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.