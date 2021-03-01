Jonathan explains why his administration focused on education, lauds Diri’s first year performance

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has described education as the key to nation building and manpower development.

Dr Jonathan also said to liberate people from mental slavery, education must be top priority of every government.

The former president stated this Saturday in Kaiama during a grand reception in honour of the Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, by the people of his Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area.

A statement by Governor Diri’s chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Dr. Jonathan as making reference to Singapore whose founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, succeeded in transforming his nation from Third World to First World through education.

The Jonathan administration between 2011 and 2015 has the record of establishing 13 federal universities across Nigeria and no fewer than 140 schools for the almajirai in the northern states.

He said: “Education is key to development. If you read the history of Singapore, you will see that Yew that transformed his country from Third World to First World focused on education.

“When you liberate the mind of the people, they will be so enlightened and be able to do the right thing. So, Governor Diri, I assure you that we will work with you to see how to improve the quality of education in the state.

“Bayelsa is relatively young being one of the states created by the late Gen. Sani Abacha in 1996. But a lot of changes have taken place and we believe that Diri would continue to add more.

“Before Bayelsa was created, there was no major tertiary institution in the state. But today we have four universities and other educational infrastructure.”

While commending the governor’s performance in his first year in office, Jonathan restated his call on politicians to put aside hatred and embrace peace for the overall good of the people and development of the state.

Related

No tags for this post.