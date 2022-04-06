Jonathan’s ex-information minister, Labaran Maku, dumps APGA, moves back to PDP

The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Mr. Labaran Maku has defected back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He announced his decision on Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

The former Minister of Information under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, said his decision to return to the PDP was in response to the yearnings of his people in Nasarawa State.

Maku had defected from the PDP to APGA in 2015 after his unsuccessful attempt to clinch the PDP governorship ticket.

He contested for the Nasarawa State governorship position in 2015 and 2019 on the APGA ticket.

Confirming his defection, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Ibrahim Hamza, said that the party was glad to receive Maku into its fold and appealed to other founding members of the party who had defected to other political parties, to return to the PDP, saying the umbrella was big enough to accommodate all members of the party.

