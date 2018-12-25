Jonathan’s ex-minister to serve as APC campaign c’ttee DG

Former Minister of Sports under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administrator, Yusuf Suleiman, is the AllProgressives Congress (APC) Sokoto State chapter Campaign Council director general.

This was disclosed yesterday by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko while inaugurating a 29-member APC Campaign Council headed by chairman, national Colleges of Educations Commission, Alhaji Mohammed MaigariDingyadi.

Other campaign committees inaugurated included senatorial district campaign committees and campaign coordinators for the twenty three local governments in the state.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the committees, Senator Wamakko lauded the elders, leaders, stakeholders and the generality of the people of the state for their sustained support and cooperation with the party and its candidates, at all levels.

Wamakko expressed strong optimism that the efforts of the members and leaders of the party would be crowned with tremendous successes at all levels during the forthcoming general elections.

He promised that the membership of the various senatorial district and local government campaign committees would be broadened to bring on board all the critical stakeholders.

Also speaking, the gubernatorial candidate of the party and former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu maintained that, APC remains the leading political party in Nigeria in particular and Africa, in general.

According to him, the party has fielded sellable candidates across the nation , saying,” In Sokoto State, the entire people have spoken, as anywhere you go, the chanting of Sai Alu, Bakaki Karya Gada, are repeatedly renting the air”.

He vowed that his incoming administration will carry everybody along and would sustain the tangible, laudable legacies of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

The State chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Sadeeq Achida, the members of the council and Campaign committees were selected based on merit.

Achida further averred that the party in the state was intact and united, adding, “We will Insha Allahu succeed, as we are striving to emulate Senator Wamakko”.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, promised to live above board in thedischarge of their responsibilities.

