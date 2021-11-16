JORAISU decries poor funding of Research Institutes, says strike continues

The striking Joint Research and Allied Institution Sector Unions of Nigeria (JORAISU), Plateau state branch, Monday reiterated its call on the federal government to save the souls of the institutions, by implement the 2020 agreements.

The workers who assembled adjacent, the National Institute for Policy and Stratigic Studies (NIPSS),said through their spokesman, Comrade Biyal Ezekiel Daniel, on behalf of the six other institutions, that they were not protesting against their managements, but calling on the federal government to listen to their cries.

He said the unions are calling on government, particularly, “President Muhammadu Buhari, to save the research institution’s from total collapsed.”

The unions demanded for the payment of 53.73 percent CONRAISS salary increment from July 2009, withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of GL10, retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as obtainable in the universities and others, peculiar/earned allowance as well as establishment of central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission (NARICOM).

“We are re-emphasising the position of JORAISU, on the ongoing nationwide strike to push for our demands for immediate implementation of the over a decade agreement between FGN/JORAISU in 2010,” he said.

He stated further that more worrisome is the fact that the Research Sector which is supposed to be the engine room for meaningful development has been left un-attended to by successive administrations.