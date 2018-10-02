Jos crisis: CAN president calls for calm, urges FG to restore peace

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, on Monday appealed to the people of Jos to remain calm following the outbreak of fresh violence in the city.

Ayokunle also called on the federal government to urgently wade in to restore peace to the whole of Plateau by bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CAN president spoke at the First Christian Leaders Roundtable Summit (FCLRS)organised by Legacy Initiative International (LII) in Lagos.

He said: “For the situation in Jos, I am appealing for calm in the midst of all these destructions.

I have received calls from some people that there was shooting overnight and many youths were killed over a missing ex- soldier.

“I heard that his car was found in a pond in Jos, but I don’t know how that was interpreted to be the handiwork of Christians.

I think what should have been done was to allow the security agencies to do their jobs instead of killing innocent people in retaliation.

“The government must do everything to keep peace in the nation and bring the murderers in our midst to book.” According to him, Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity or religion, should continue to cohabit in unity and love in order to foster the country’s socio-economic and political development.

Ayokunle lauded LII for leading the movement for a new Nigeria, stressing that God’s plans for the nation would come to pass with the election of credible leaders.

