Jos crisis: Ogun begins evacuation of over 80 students, corpers

The Ogun State government has ordered the immediate evacuation of indigent students and corps members from crisis troubled Jos, the Plateau state capital, owing to the bandit attack which left about 24 persons dead.



Briefing newsmen on the development Sunday, the the National President of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), Comrade Gbemileke Ogunrombi stated that the state government intervention in saving lives and property of its indigenes was orchestrated when its office sent a ‘Safe Our Souls’ message to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Ogunronbi stated further that about 5 buses with military escort has been despatched to move Ogun indigent students from the troubled zone to the delight and appreciation of the parents.



He therefore commends the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his fatherly role in answering their call, and even surpassing their requests.

The NAOSS boss also Lauds the contributions of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Matters, Hon. Adeyemi Azeez, who took it upon himself to see to the timely intervention through his office.



“Immediately we heard about the incident in Jos, we wrote a safe our souls letter to the state government, and also copied the office of Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Matters to wade into the crisis.

“Actually, we requested for two buses to evacuate our students of Ogun origin, but instead the government sent five buses with military escorts. We learnt that some students who were not Ogun State indigenes also wanted to join, but they have to verify them very well so that our own students will not be left behind.



“Similarly, some youth corpers from Ogun State origin have been enlisted to join them too, since there are enough buses. The evacuation has started as at the time of this briefing.



“With this government action, governor Abiodun has demonstrated a father figure and set the pace for other South-West States governments to emulate, being the first government to ever done that. He put the security of students, being his children in far away Jos as his topmost priority.



“On behalf of all the students of Ogun State origin, we want to say a big thank you to our governor, his SA on Students Matters, Comrade Adeyemi Azeez and many others for their timely intervention in saving the lives of our brothers and sisters from the crisis zone”, he added