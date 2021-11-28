Jos custodial center attackers trapped in the yard – Correctional Service



The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed attack on its facility in Jos, Plateau state, saying the gunmen were trapped in the prison yard.

The invaders were said to have arrived at the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

In a statement confirming the development Sunday evening in Abuja, Correctional Service spokesman Francis Enobore, said the situation has been brought under control as “the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as event unfolds.

“The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.

“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.”

Related

No tags for this post.