Jos: How Police shot trader dead, injured okada rider

There was palpable pandemonium Monday as a police operative short dead an Igbo trader and injured an okada rider in Jos.

The incident occurred around 10:00am when a police patrol team, from the ‘C’ Division, stormed the general area of Bayan Banki market, and attempted to arrest okada riders.

An eye witness, Mr. Goodwin Onyeka, said the police went to the commercial area, as usual to arrest operators of okada and tricycle raiders.

“The incident occurred when we were busy doing our business, and a stray bullet from the police shot our brother to death.”

He added that everyone was scared and they locked up their shops for fear of the unknown.

“We have taken the corps, of 17-year Ibuchi Iffoneze, to the Jos University Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Another eyewitness, Johnson Matthew, said the Okada rider, tried to resist arrest, and the action caused the police to fire gun shots, injuring the rider.

He said as tension built up, the police continued to fire, and the bullet hit one trader that died.

He said the unidentified okada rider was rushed the hospital.

The chairman of the market, Alhaji Yayaha Umar, said they have commenced business in the morning when they suddenly hard that one of their members was shot dead by the police.

“They came around our market and arrested an Okada rider, who they felt has disobeyed them. They started shootings at our shops, while no one has offended them. They killed one of our members, who is an innocent trader,” he said.

He said the police attitude is tantamount to the relative peace being enjoyed in Jos and the state.

He added that while people are jobless, but even with what they have been doing to keep their lively hood, the police are now stopping them from doing so.

The chairman appealed to government to take serious action, in order not to allow the recurrent killings by the police.

