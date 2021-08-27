Jos: I escaped but my brother, son were killed, Survivor narrates ordeal

Some survivors of Tuesday’s attack on Yelwa Zangam in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have narrated their ordeals, saying they fled into bush to escape the horrible moment.

One of the survivors, Mr. Yakubu Bagudu, said his brother and one of his sons were killed.

Narrating his ordeal, Bagudu said: “In the night they (attackers), removed the woods on the bridge, they enter and attacked us. About 20 of our people were shot dead. Some were burnt to ashes inside the room, they were about 17.

“They were buried, we buried them since yesterday (Wednesday), because we can’t leave them.

“When they were shooting into the air with big guns, even the army cannot withstand them, we ran into the bush.

“Some of us entered into houses, thinking they could escape, but they could not, except those of us that entered the bush.

“One of my brothers was shot dead, and I also lost one of my sons.”

Bagudu, who is also a community leader, further said some of their injured victims were currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

On the corpses dumped at Government Houe Jos, he said: “When we deposited the corpses that were shot dead at the Plateau Hospital, some aggrieved youths made a peaceful protest.

“They went and removed them from the Plateau Hospital, took the corpses to House of Assembly, then in the evening to the Government House. They wanted the governor to see them corpses and take necessary action.

“The government took the corpses to the Hospital and wanted us to do the burial today (Thursday), but we told them no because of the 24-hour curfew.

“So, we will do the burial any time after the curfew so that the world will see what happened to us.”

Another survivor who refused to disclose her name said, “two people were killed amongst her relations.”

“I was one of those that ran into the bush. I hid myself while hearing gunshots, people were screening, many of whom had died,” she said.

Corpses buried

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for information, Hon. Dan Manjang, confirmed the corpses had been buried Thursday .

He told our correspondent that the corpses were taken to the mortuary of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, on Wednesday.

“It was true that some aggrieved youths have taken corpses to the Government House, they left them there, but latter at night (Wednesday), the corpses were taken back to Jos University Teaching Hospital.

“We have buried them today (Thursday) after performing funeral arrangements,” he said.

When asked to give official confirmation of the casualty figures, he said it was immaterial.

“The figures is immaterial, the people were already killed, so the figure has no importance.

“As far as Government is concerned, even if it is a hen that was killed, it is improper.

“So it is not about the issue of figures, it is about the people that would have contributed their quota to the development of Plateau state but their life was cut shot.”

Residents, Fulani group tango

Meanwhile, residents of Yelwan Zangam have alleged herdsmen were responsible for the attack and subsequent killings, an allegations that was countered by a Fulani group.

The state chairman, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi Muhammad, faulted the claim.

“This has been a frequent accusation when a community is attacked. We are often blamed for any attack but it is not true.

“What is the evidence that shows the attack was carried out by the Fulani? We condemned the attack and called on the security to investigate the matter.

“People can hide under the banner of Fulani to attack and tomorrow, Fulani group would be blamed,” he said.

In his reaction, the member representing the affected constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, has described the killings as ‘senseless’.

“The brutal killing is totally against humanity and is condemnable, a regrettable act and totally unacceptable even in the sight of God.

“I am saddened and deeply worried that this ungodly act, was meted on innocent people while in their sleep at night.

“It is uncalled for, unwarranted and disheartening for such crime against humanity to have happened to my constituents,” he said.

Baba Hassan appealed to people of the local government area to give peace the greatest chance by remaining committed to the course of genuine peace and peaceful co-existence.