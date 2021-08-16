Jos killing: Police deploy crack team

Police rescue 33 as IGP deploys Joint-Crack Team to Jos

The Nigeria Police Force Sunday said 20 suspects were arrested in connection with the attacks in Plateau state, while 30 others were also rescued.

Some travellers believed to be Muslims returning to Akure, Ondo state, from Bauchi where they had gone to attend an Islamic programme, were allegedly attacked and killed by suspected Irigwe militias Saturday along Rukuba Road in Jos North local government area of the state.

Announcing the rescue effort by Police in a statement Sunday in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CP Frank Mba called for calm and assured perpetrators would be fished out for appropriate sanction.

Mba said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out on-the-spot assessment and ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the state.

“The deployment follows the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

“The Police Intervention Team is led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone.

“The Team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units; the Police Mobile Force (PMF); Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU); Police Special Forces; amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID); and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

“The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.”

The Police spokesman also quoted the IGP as condemning the attacks, even as the statement called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police were working with the military, other security forces and the state government to ensure perpetrators were brought to book.

Mba said the Police boss enjoined citizens in the affected area(s) to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack.

Survivors

Meanwhile, secretary of the state chapter of Fityanul Islam of Nigeria, Malam Sabo Umar, confirmed the rescue effort.

Speaking to one of our reporters Sunday in Jos, Umar, who is presently the custodian of all rescued persons at an accommodation point provided by the state government, said the rescued persons had been brought to him.

He said: “So far 34 persons have been rescued by the combined men and officers of the Police and military. As you can see here with me in the accommodation provided by the state government, 33 persons have so far been rescued and many others are on the search.

“One of the passengers has called to tell us that he reached Abuja, and one driver has also called to tell us that he escaped,” adding 19 others were still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Lalong imposes curfew

In a related development, Governor Simon Lalong has announced a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area, while 6pm to 6am curfew remained in force in Jos South and Bassa local government areas.

“Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA on 14th August 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked leading to killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.

“The reports indicate that 23 of those attacked lost their lives while 23 persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. 26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, Government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from today, 14th August 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.

“All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime,” he said.

NSCIA, JNI, CAN, NGF caution

Condemning the Jos killings in a statement Sunday, the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) cautioned against reprisals.

The NSCIA, a body led by Sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar, also called for calm and understanding.

“…the Council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done,” NSCIA’s Director of Administration

Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, said in the statement.

The statement also condemned the massacre of a group of innocent Muslims returning from Bauchi to Akure, Ondo State, on Saturday.

“While affirming the statements of their Excellencies, the Governors of Plateau and Ondo States that it was a case of mistaken identity and not particularly intended for the Muslims, the Council appeals to all Muslims to be calm and nobody should take laws into his or her hands. The Council re-emphasizes that no human life deserves to be wasted on any ground be it religious or ethnic.

“The Council is monitoring the investigation and would ensure that justice is done.

“In the spirit of the Islamic injunction, “O you who have believed! If some transgressors bring you news (that requires taking action), verify it carefully (before you believe and act upon it), lest you harm a people in ignorance and then become regretful for what you have done” (Qur’an 49:6), we re-assure all peace-loving individuals and groups that appropriate actions would be taken subsequent to a thorough investigation.

“In the meantime, while efforts are on to locate the eight missing Muslims, the Council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done.

“The Council commiserates with all Muslims, particularly Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the host of the religious event from which the victims were returning,” it said.

Killing planned pogrom – JNI

In another statement, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam lamented the killing, describing it as a deliberately planned pogrom, while urging government to find the killers and prosecute them.

In the statement signed Sunday by Secretary-General Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the JNI described the killings as bestial and barbaric, noting that it is not a case of mistaken identity but rather a well thought out plan by the gunmen to massacre the Muslim travellers for whatever reason.

“JNI received with utmost grief the unfortunate Rukuba Road carnage which resulted in the massacre of about 22 innocent, defenseless Muslims returning from Bauchi state to Ikare, Ondo state, en route Jos. This act represents the height of bestiality and barbarism. We are calling on the Federal and Plateau state governments to as a matter of urgency ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“We have a firm conviction that this unwarranted attack on these helpless Muslims was a well thought-out pogrom. It is also rather unfortunate that men in position of authority will call this brutal act as a mistaken identity, does this rather suggest the affirmation of ethnic or religious profiling which is seen as a norm? No life is worth taking as stipulated.

“The Muslim community recalls with nostalgia the unfortunate assassination of Major General Idris M. Alkali, by the Du community and subsequently dumped his vehicle in a pond and threw his dead body into a ditch. It is heartrending that the perpetrators arrested have not been brought to justice.

“We would like to stress that so long as government and its agencies continue to treat serious security matters with levity, anarchy and disorder invariably becomes an exclusive preserve of those affected, no matter how long it will take. It should be noted that the late General meritoriously served the Nigerian Army for 35 years and was a fine gentleman. The perpetrators are yet to be punished.

“What more do we expect for ordinary unarmed citizens numbering 22 persons, murdered in cold blood, according to the PPRO, Plateau state Command, although the figures could be much more that 22 persons, as no one is talking about the severely injured. We nonetheless expect something definite and decisive. We however call on the Ikare Muslim community of Ondo state to be calm.

“The JNI is not oblivious of the fact that some years back Muslims from Ningi in Bauchi state were waylaid and killed in Langtang, Plateau state. Again Muslims from Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states have been waylaid and killed around Riyom on several occasions. Muslims traveling from Chad Republic through Riyom were killed in 2008.

“Muslims just like any travelers have to pass through Plateau state to get to their various destinations. Thus, the late General Alkali was gruesomely murdered simply because he is a Muslim traveler plying the road. In all these incidences nobody has been brought to justice. It is a well-known fact that when indigenous peoples of Plateau rustled Fulanis cattle and killed herders and Fulanis take the laws into their hands they quickly shout hell and target Muslims generally.”

CAN condemns massacre

–

Also, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the killing.

The CAN, through its state chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He also condemned ongoing killings in Bassa, Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

“We wish to express deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barakin Ladi and Bassa, leading to loss of lives and property.

“The leadership of CAN totally condemns these attacks and pleads with security agents to ensure normalcy is restored.

“Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable.

”We mourn with the families of those who lost their loved ones, as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind.

“We urge security agencies to swiftly arrest all those involved, to bring an end to the needless killings,” the body stated.

Lubo assured the association would continue to work toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.

NGF too

In a similar condemnation, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed displeasure over the killing of some travellers in fresh violence in Jos.

In a statement Sunday by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the NGF described the incident as barbaric and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum condemns in its totality the barbaric and very tragic incident that led to the loss of 23 travellers around Gada Biyu in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The killing has all the colourations of several others like it where locals in particular parts of the country have become inhospitable and unwelcoming to other Nigerians living in or passing through their domains.

“These dastardly actions of Nigeria’s once peaceful locals which have resulted in unwarranted and needless deaths diminish us all as a people and pulls our country down to the deepest recesses of the absence of civilization.

“They also cause all kinds of reprisal killings and injurious interactions that does nobody any good.

“The forum views with extreme disgust the horrible and thoughtless loss of precious lives and declare unequivocally that it must stop forthwith.

“Members of the forum also call on the country’s security organisations to fish out all those involved and bring them forward to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to those who are contemplating similar action.

“Members insist that no human life deserves to be wasted on any ground be it religious or ethnic, or even on the frivolous altar of mistaken identity and hope that Nigerians will desist from taking the law into their own hands so that the country can once again become a safe place for us all.

“Finally, the forum calls on all aggrieved ethnic nationalities and their militia to avoid needless killings of this nature by always seeking law enforcement assistance and legal redress.”

Kaduna attack

In a related development, five persons have been killed, while nine houses and three vehicles were burnt in an attack by unknown assailants on Madamai village of Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

The attack also left one vehicle vandalised by the assailants, according to a statement signed Sunday by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna.

In the statement, the acting governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe condemned the violence and appealed for calm.

“The Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has condemned as shocking and inhuman, an attack which left five residents dead in Kaura LGA. This came after troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna state government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants.

“Five people were killed, and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalized. The deceased have been identified as follows: Janet Yakubu, Gambo Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs Monday and Humphrey Barnabas.

“The Acting Governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

“The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area,” Aruwan added.