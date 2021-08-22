Jos killings: Council chair admonishes parents, warns youths on vices

Chairman of Jos North local government area, Hon. Shehu Bala, has admonished parents to caution their children to desist from hiding under the guise of reprisal to attack and killing innocent people in the area.

Hon. Bala made the admonishment at a parley on peace roadmap, organised by the Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA), held in Jos over the weekend.

He said: “Parents must rise up to not only take care of their children or wards but to also ensure that these boys stop attacking people in the guise of reprisal over the happening of last week.”

Hon. Bala said miscreants from across the divide of Muslims and Christians had taken undue advantage of the recent unfortunate incident to perpetrate crimes.

“Let me reiterate that anyone caught would be decisively dealt with,” he warned.

He said thank God, there has been serious improvement in the area of security in the local government area for some days now.

“Since the last incidence of few days ago, nothing has happened again, and the government has put serious security measures in place across the identified flash areas,” he said.

On the sealing of AYM Shafa filling station over the killing of a student close to the University of Jos, he said investigation was ongoing, which would lead to arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Information gathered will surely lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of that act. Very soon the station will be unsealed for business to continue,” he said.