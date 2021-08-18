Jos killings: Hassan urges youth to give peace a chance

The special assistant to the speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Shehu Sale Hassan, has called for calm amongst youth and people of Jos following the tensed atmosphere that arose as a result of the killings in Jos.

Hassan in a press release in Jos Wednesday said the ugly incidents that has bedeviled part of Bassa and Jos North councils should not be allowed to further bring the state to the dark days of the past.

“People should bear in mind that nobody would be spared if the state and the nation is plunged into anarchy, chaos or lawlessness,” he stated.

Hassan frowned at the attack and killings of travelers in the state, and condemned in strong terms the unfortunate incident.

“I am saddened and deeply pained by the ugly incident which is capable of worsening the volatile security situation in Plateau state in particular and Nigeria in general,” he said.

He urged security and non-conventional security agencies to do their best to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice to serve as deterrent to others and those with a future plans.

Hassan, who was a former representative of Bassa / Jos North in the House of Representatives, called on the people of the constituency to continue living in peace and harmony with one another and allow for development to thrive.

“Rumor peddlers and youth pasting ugly images or writing inciting statements on the social media capable of igniting tension, should please in the interest of peace and development desist from doing so,” he pleaded.

While urging people to adhere to rules of law, he further stated that Governor Lalong’s administration is not living any stone unturned and at the same time, he is doing everything humanly possible to restore law and order as well as punish offenders.