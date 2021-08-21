Jos killings: Plateau govt hands over 49 survivors, preaches forgiveness

Plateau state deputy governor, Prof. Sonny Tyoden, has pleaded for forgiveness from the people of Ondo state, over the attack and killing that claimed lives in Jos, one week ago.

Prof. Tyoden made the plea at the Ondo state government House Akure, on Friday night, when he led high-powered delegation on behalf of Governor Simon Lalong.

Travellers who were intercepted and attacked by alleged, “Irigwe youths,” along Gada-biyu-Rukuba road, which led to the killing of 25 persons, while others are still missing.

“Arrests have been made and the law would certainly take its cause. Plateau remains home for all and the government will not relent in protecting the lives of those who reside in the state and will also not spare criminals who are desirous of disrupting peace,” Tyoden assured.

Plateau state chapter chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), HRH Muhammad Sambo Haruna, who is also the Emir of Wase, told the survivors and their family members to take the incident as destiny from Allah.

“Allah is he who gives what ever he likes giving to whoever he will and takes away whatever he likes taking away, whenever he likes taking away.

“He has willed that the time of these our brothers, has reached, and he has taken them away.

“We should pray that Allah, accept their shahada,” he supplicated.

The leader of Southwest fulani community, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad, said they have forgiven as pleaded by the deputy governor Tyoden.

“The Plateau state government has asked for forgiveness and we have forgiven you.

“Allah forgives whoever forgives. I want to assure you that we have forgiven all in the interest of the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“We are assuring you that there will never be reprisals as we were happy to see some of our brothers back in our midst. Nigeria is greater than anyone or his/her interests,” he said.

Responding, the Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, said immediately reports reached them on the day of the incident, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu placed a call to Governor Lalong to inquire about the fate of their indigenes and went to the cattle market to sympathise with their leadership.

“He reiterated that his govt is concerned about the welfare of all citizens irrespective of their background.

“He said all are treated equally as one without discrimination. He was full of praise for the government of Plateau for sending such a high level delegation to accompany their people home,” Mr. Aiyedatiwa, said.